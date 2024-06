The county board of supervisors met yesterday for a special meeting regarding the cannabis tax increase.

The cannabis tax is set to automatically increase by 2% each year, unless action is taken by the board of supervisors.

This year, the tax would have increased from 6% to 8%. However, in a 3 – 0 vote yesterday, the board voted to keep the cannabis tax at 6%.

Supervisors Jimmy Paulding and Debbie Arnold were absent for the meeting.