SLO Suspect Who Stole Firearms Identified by PD 9.27.2023

Late last week at around 2 am, the San Luis Obispo police department received a report of a vehicle that crashed into a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in San Luis Obispo, with guns and ammunition reportedly being stolen.

The police department says a 2006 Prius had driven through the store’s glass front doors and security screen, and that they later found seven rifles and ammunition taken from the store in a nearby field.

The police say all stolen firearms were recovered, and later identified the vehicle’s owner as 25-year-old Michael Giovanni Benadiba of San Luis Obispo.

The police department says they are continuing to look for Benadiba, and anyone who can assist is urged to call detective Inglehart at (805) 594-8074.