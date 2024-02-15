SLOCOG Adopts Its 2024 Legislative Platforms 02.15.2024

In its February meeting, the San Luis Obispo council of governments adopted its 2024 state & federal legislative platforms.

These are aimed at SLOCOG’s continued focus on acquiring and protecting state and federal funds for local priority projects. Other priorities for its platform include securing stable transit funding, addressing air quality and mobility goals, and expanding passenger rail service on the coast corridor.

The board of directors also approved the local roads first draft investment plan. The local roads first is a proposed half cent sales tax SLOCOG is presenting to local governments and groups, which would fund projects across the county. The plan is a draft 20-year-allocation of its funds if it were approved.

SLOCOG will be presenting this plan during public meetings until it is brought back in May; their presentation for the Atascadero city council is scheduled for April 9th, according to the draft plan.