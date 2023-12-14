SLOCOG Approves Its 2024 Fund Cycle 12.14.2023

SLOCOG announced it has approved its 2024 fund cycle, which runs from fiscal year 2024/25 through 2028/29.

This will add a total of 43.9 million dollars in funding capacity to the region’s five-year capital improvement program. The funds are sourced from the federal highway administration’s infrastructure investment and Jobs Act and the state transportation improvement program. SLOCOG identified its funding needs in its draft regional transportation improvement program.

In the north county, there are currently three projects that must secure funding through state or federal grants, including the over-crossing at Union road and the 46 in Paso Robles. The current draft of the improvement program can be found on SLOCOG’s website.

SLOCOG also continues its low carbon transit operations program, local roads first effort, and community betterment program.