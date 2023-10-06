SLOCOG Implements Policy To End Roadway Fatalities 10.06.2023

The San Luis Obispo council of government’s vice president Andy Pease read the Road to Zero (RTZ) proclamation during SLOCOG’s regular board meeting on Wednesday.

The RTZ gives a safety target goal of eliminating regional traffic fatalities and serious injuries by the year 2050. The SLOCOG board of directors unanimously approved the RTZ, and will convene a regional road safety steering committee to develop a regional safety action plan in pursuit of its goals.

The RTZ coalition is a coordinated, data-driven response that is managed by the national safety council.