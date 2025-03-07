SLOCOG Votes to Fill in $7.9 Million Funding Gap For Bob Jones Trail 3.07.2025

The San Luis Obispo council of governments held a special meeting on Wednesday this week regarding the Bob Jones trail project.

The remaining funding gap was slated to be filled by Caltrans, but in late February, Caltrans withdrew these funds upon learning the project was not eligible.

SLOCOG’s agenda says the project must be fully funded to hold on to its remaining grant money from the active transportation program, totaling around 18.25 million dollars. In the special meeting, SLOCOG voted 9 – 0 to approve 7.9 million dollars to fill the project’s remaining funding gap, with supervisor John Peschong abstaining from voting.

The California transportation commission will need to review the final project for approval March 20th.