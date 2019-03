Atascadero gets a new doughnut shop tomorrow.

SLODOCO opens near Galaxy Theaters on El Camino Real. SLO Donut Company, better known as SLODOCO, has enjoyed great success as a 24-hour doughnut shop near the Cal Poly campus.

In Atascadero, the doughnut shop will be open from 4 in the morning until eleven at night. The store has 2,000 square feet, and hundreds of fresh donuts.