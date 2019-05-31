Slum Lord 5.31.2019

A San Luis Obispo county superior court judge says those tenants living at the Grand View apartment complex don’t have to pay their rent until their apartments are fixed.

The residents filed a suit May 7th, claiming their apartment is infested with “bed bugs, cock roaches and rats.”

About 200 people live in the 54-unit complex on Spring street. It’s located on a hill next to Spring street and Niblick road near the south entrance to the city of Paso Robles. According to the law suit filed by the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation, the apartment has serious maintenance problems. Mold, leaks, broken windows and sewage backups.

The Legal Assistance Foundation is a non-profit that offers legal aid to low-income residents. The owners have said they are trying to sell the apartments.