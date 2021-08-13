Smart Trial Continues 8.13.2021

The preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder trial continues in San Luis superior court.

The handler for a cadaver dog talked Wednesday about her dog’s ability. Adela Morris says her dog, Cholla, was one of the best trained dogs in the state. She says Cholla gave her the strongest alert that she’s seen.

That’s after Cholla and three other cadaver dogs were released in a dorm at Cal Poly. The cadaver dogs utilized to ascertain if the body of Kristin Smart had been in the dormitory after she disappeared.

All four dogs alerted their handlers at Paul Flores’ dorm room in Santa Lucia Hall.

Kristin Smart disappeared after a house party in 1996. Her body has never been found.