Snow Pack 12.12.2018

A measurement of the Sierra Nevada snow pack measures 106% of average. That’s according to the state snow survey taken late last week. 106% is more than double the average on the same day last year.

Two storms beginning on Thanksgiving dumped up to 2 feet of snow in parts of the northern Sierra. That’s according to Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the national weather service. Chris Orrock of the California department of water resources says it’s too early to predict whether this will be a good snow year.

The snow season starts in December and ends on the first day of April.