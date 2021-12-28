Snowstorm Closes I-80 and US 50 – 12.28.2021

A snowstorm closed long stretches of highway 50 and interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Another mountain highway was closed by an avalanche.

I-80 was closed for more than 75 miles, from Applegate road near Colfax through the Nevada state line. Some areas had downed power lines.

Highway 50 was closed for nearly 50 miles between Placerville and Meyers. Crowds of people got stuck in Placerville, or Hangtown as it was called before the city changed its name in 1854 when it was incorporated.

One store owner commented, “Haven’t seen this many people in Placerville since the last hanging.”

Highway 89 was closed from Tahoe City to Squaw Valley road due to an avalanche. No injuries reported.