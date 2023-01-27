Social Justice Teach In 01.27.2023

Coming up in early February, Cal Poly is hosting the 7th Annual Social Justice Teach In for educators.

There are a number of seminars including Texas, The New Jane Crow. Black and Indigenous Tensions and Solidarities in Black Panther, Wakanda Forever. Another is called, Understanding White Privilege, followed by a group panel discussion entitled, “Liberation Through Cross-Racial Solidarity. Reducing Racism and Improving Youth’s Wellness Through Unity.” Among the panel members of that discussion, Carey Alvord of the Paso Robles school district.

Carey Alvord is the woman who began the campaign to remove Kenny Enny from the school board. You may remember, the trustees appointed Kenny Enny after interviewing qualified candidates. The one half million dollar election will be conducted April 18th.

The school district will pay for that election, to be held in April. Two candidates so far. Kenny Enny and Angela Hollander, who previously worked for the county office of education.