Solar Demonstration in SLO 07.27.2022

In San Luis Obispo yesterday, one of a series of orchestrated demonstrations against proposed changes in subsidies for solar energy.

Kathy Fairbanks is with Affordable and Clean Energy For All. She says the solar subsidies are supported by other people.

The intent of the subsidies was to encourage people to get solar panels on their roofs.

Several dozen people took part in the demonstration yesterday trying to draw awareness to a change in the law governing those state subsidies for solar energy users.