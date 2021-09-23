Solvang Theater Rebuilding Project 9.23.2021

The Globe Theater would be envious. The Solvang Festival Theater is undergoing a $4.7 million dollar rebuilding project.

That 700-seat theater was built in only 58 days. It opened in 1974, and is now in need of some improvements.

The Solvang outdoor theater is home to PCPA Productions each summer.

The $4.7 million dollar rebuilding project is expected to take ten months.

The Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians gave the Solvang Theaterfest board of directors a check for $100,000 this week to get the ball rolling.

The board says they still need about one million dollars to cover the cost of the renovation.