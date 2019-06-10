Sound Off – Mon 06/10/2019

Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Monday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that effect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

Dr. Gene Nelson, legal assistant for “Californians For Green Nuclear Power Incorporated”, to speak about the effort to keep Diablo Canyon open. The group has a booth at the Farmer’s Market in San Luis Obispo in front of Mother’s Tavern on the 2nd & 4th Thursday of the month.

For more information go to their website: government@cgnp.org.