Sound Off Monday 6.24.2019

Mary Cravets and Heather Moreno of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Central Coast Chapter. They have a meeting coming up Friday July 5th.

Central Coast Chapter of National Association of Women Business Owners sets July 5th for

Assertive People Win: Becoming A More Powerful Communicator

he Central Coast California chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) will meet Friday, July 5th from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Guests are welcome to attend.

Have you ever left a situation berating yourself for not saying something? Wished you had stood up for yourself or others? Or has someone asked you to cool it with your hostile behavior? As business owners, it’s critical to learn how to effectively communicate if we are to strengthen relationships and maximize our success.

Founder of Happy People Win, Jean Steel, says “Assertiveness is the antidote to the above issues and more.” A born communicator, she maintains that everyone “has the power to change your responses and take charge of your life by learning about the four styles of communication.” Join us as Jean shares those four styles so that you know how to speak up for your rights and feelings and ask for what you want.

NAWBO CCC is a local chapter of a national organization dedicated to helping female entrepreneurs succeed. “Our local meetings are amazing, and yet they are just the tiniest sliver of what NAWBO has to offer,” says Mary Cravets, chapter President. “My goal is to show our members how to get visibility on NAWBO’s national stage and succeed at the highest levels by taking advantage of every aspect of their membership.”

The meeting will include opportunities for attendees to network with other business owners. Lunch is included.

Reservations for the luncheon made by June 25th are $39 for members, $44 for non-members. Reservations can be made at https://nawbocccjuly2019.eventbrite.com. For information on joining NAWBO with its networking opportunities visit www.NAWBOCCC.org and click on Membership.