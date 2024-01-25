Sound Off – Thu 01/25/2024 – Wayne Hall

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest:

*Wayne Hall to talk about allegations of misappropriation of funds against the SLO county waste agency. Wayne was the SLO County assistant administrator when the IWMA left the county. He was also administrator of the court and will discuss issues with agencies, the court and the county.