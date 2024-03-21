Sound Off – Thu 03/21/2024 – Debbie Peterson

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Former Grover Beach Mayor and author Debbie Peterson discuss the citizens successful initiative against water rate increases, and her allegations of harassment by city officials. Also, we will discuss the $6 million spent on the failed water recycle plant proposal project in south county.