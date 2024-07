Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Former Pismo Beach Police Officer Erin Logoluso discusses a violent attack while on the job and her issues with a plea deal that gives her assailant only one year in jail while she can no longer work.