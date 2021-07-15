Sound Off – Thu 7/15/2021 – Steve Frank & John Peschong

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of CA Political News & Views. To read Steve’s articles go to: http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/.

*Supervisor John Peschong. To contact Supervisor Peschong call 805.440.7818 or email: [email protected]