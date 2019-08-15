Sound Off – Thu 08/15/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Everett Bartlett of the Coalition to End Domestic Violence, http://endtodv.org.

*Author of “Inconvenience Facts”, Gregory Wrightstone to discuss Eco-Fascism and the mass shootings. For more information about Gregory Wrightstone visit: https://inconvenientfacts.xyz.

*Brigadier General Robert Spalding to discuss the economy and China. For more information about Brigadier General Robert Spalding: https://cybersecforum.eu/en/speakers/brig-gen-ret-robert-spalding/.