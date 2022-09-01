Sound Off – Thu 09/01/2022 – Steve Frank, Heather Stephenson & Jim Eckford

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. You can read Frank’s articles at: https://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/.

*Heather Stephenson of Paso Robles Recreation Department.

*Jim Eckford of Rancho Burro.