Sound Off – Thu 09/08/2022 – Jennifer Grinager, Frank Triggs & Rebekah Koznek

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Jennifer Grinager, Templeton School Board Candidate. For more information about Jennifer, go to: https://www.facebook.com/Jennifer-Grinager-For-Templeton-Unified-School-Board-2022-103250879189586/

*Frank Triggs, Paso Robles School Board Candidate.

*Rebekah Koznek, Atascadero School Board Candidate. For more information about Rebekah, go to: https://koznekforausd.com/.