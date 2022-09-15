Sound Off – Thu 09/15/2022 – Steve Frank, Chris Arend & Laurene McCoy

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. For more information about Steve, go to: https://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/.

*Chris Arend – Paso Robles School Board Candidate, Area 1. For more information about Chris, you can email him at: [email protected]

*Laurene McCoy – Paso Robles School Board At Large Candidate. For more information about Laurene, you can go to her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Laurene-D-McCoy-For-Paso-Robles-Joint-Unified-School-Board-At-Large-Seat-101768015977528/.