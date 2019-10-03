Sound Off – Thu 10/03/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views

*Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce

*Jon Hollis – Running for California’s 28th Congressional District against Adam Schiff. For more information on Jon go to: https://www.hollisforcongress.com/