Sound Off – Thu 1/23/2020

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News and Views. For more information about Frank and his articles, go to: http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/

*Friends from Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation – Exciting Announcement!

*Gregory Wrightstone to discuss the misinformation about the Australian wildfires. For more information about Gregory Wrightstone to to his website: https://inconvenientfacts.xyz