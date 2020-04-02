Sound Off – Thu 4/02/2020 – Steve Frank, Elizabeth Denny & Mayor Martin

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News and Views

*Elizabeth Denny of The Positive Change Movement. For more information about Elizabeth go to her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thepositivechangemovement/

*Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.. For more information go to the website pasostrong.org