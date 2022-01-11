Sound Off – Tue 01/11/2022 – Heather Moreno, John O’Connor & Sharon McKeeman

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

*Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno.

*“Deep Throat’s Attorney” – John O’Connor. To read articles written by John go to: https://amgreatness.com/author/john-d-oconnor/.

*Sharon McKeeman from “Let Them Breathe” to discuss the lawsuits regarding school vaccine mandates. For more information go to: https://www.letthembreathe.net/.