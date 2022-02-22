Sound Off – Tue 02/22/2022 – Traci Fenton, NAWB Owners & Will Hild

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Traci Fenton, CEO of World Blue and author or “Freedom at Work”.

*National Association of Women Business Owners to share about an upcoming event. For more information go to their website: https://www.nawbo.org/.

*Will Hild of Consumers Research. For more information go to their website: https://consumersresearch.org/.