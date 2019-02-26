Sound Off – Tue 02/26/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast now in its sixth decade. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Julie Soto with Friends of the NRA

*County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jim Brescia and Executive Director of SLO Partners to discuss career opportunities for local students.