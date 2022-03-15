Sound Off – Tue 03/15/2022 – Susan Carter & Stacy Korsgaden

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Susan Carter of Freedom Calling North County, with guest speaker Patrick Erlandson, to discuss human/sex trafficking here in our area. For more information about Freedom Calling North County go to their website: https://www.freedomcalling.org/. The link to their event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/engaging-men-is-the-key-to-fighting-sex-trafficking-tickets-271879447747. For more information about Patrick Erlandson and Father-Con, go to: https://www.father-con.org/.

*Supervisorial candidate Stacy Korsgaden. For more information about Stacy you can go to her website: https://stacyforsupervisor.com/.