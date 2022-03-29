Sound Off – Tue 03/29/2022 – Eliana Cano, Vicki Nohrden & Templeton High Drama

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Eliana Cano, candidate for county clerk-recorder. For more information about Eliana, go to her website: https://elainacano.com/.

*Vicki Nohrden, candidate for California assembly. For more information about Vicki, go to her website: https://www.vicki4senate.com/.

*Templeton High Drama to talk about their show “Sugar”.