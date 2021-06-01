Sound Off – Tue 5/25/2021 – Kenny Xu & Remax Parkside Copy

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Author of “An Inconvenient Minority – The Attack on Asian American Excellence and the Fight for Meritocracy” Kenny Xu. For more information about Kenny go to: http://inconvenientminority.com/. To listen to his podcast go to: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inconvenient-minority-with-kenny-xu/id1554320884

Pete Dakin and Fred Bruen of Remax Parkside Real Estate.