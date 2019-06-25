Sound Off – Tue 06/25/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Greg Grewal here to explain the recent court ruling in the Paso Robles Water Basin.

*Paso Robles resident Clayton Cullen will share about his career in planning some of the nation’s largest rodeos and about his recent venture working for RFD-TV.