Sound Off – Tue 07/09/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno

*Mark Maxwell, co founder of RW Arms, one of the largest sellers of bump stocks in the US. Their website: www.rwarms.com

*Gerontologist and Generations expert Jennifer FitzPatrick, to discuss shortages of caregivers of the elderly. Her website: https://jenerationshealth.com/