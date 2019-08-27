Sound Off – Tue 08/27/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Shelly McGill of Paso Robles Republican Women Federated

*Mary Ann Mendoza – Angel Mom & board member of “We Build The Wall”, will discuss the illegal immigrant family loophole. For more information visit: https://webuildthewall.us/

*Paso Robles Historical Society