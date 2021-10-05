Sound Off – Tue 10/05/2021 – Steve Martin, Bob Tullock & Ann Spencer

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

*Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin.

*Bob Tullock & Dave Lundy for Paso Robles Pioneer Days. For more information go to their website: https://pioneerdays.com/ or call Dave at 805.221.2689.

*Ann Spencer for the Paso Robles Co-op. For more information go to their https://www.pasofoodcooperative.com/ or call 805.727.3745.