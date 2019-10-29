Sound Off – Tue 10/29/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Tim Eckles in for a benefit golf tournament for Atascadero Loaves and Fishes. For more information about the tournament call 805.801.7129. For information about Atascadero Loaves and Fishes call 805.461.1504.

*Steve Cass & Marjorie Hamon in for Paso Robles Paderewski Festival.

*Talk Show host Karen Kataline. For more information about Karen go to her website: karenkataline.com