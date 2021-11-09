Sound Off – Tue 11/09/2021 – Mayor Moreno, Dr. Peter Navarro & Gregory Wrightstone

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

*Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno.

*Former assistant to President Trump and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing, Dr. Peter Navarro.

*Geologist and Executive Director of the Co2 Coalition, Gregory Wrightstone.