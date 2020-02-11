Sound Off – Tue 2/11/2020, Mayor Moreno & CCH Coalition

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno

*Central Coast Health Coalition to discuss getting kicked out of the Women’s March. For more information about them go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CentralCoastHealthCoalition/

or https://www.centralcoasthealthcoalition.com/