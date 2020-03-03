Sound Off – Tue 3/03/2020, Emily Jagger PRYAF & Jeff Al-Mashat

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Emily Jagger, director of development at Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, is going to come over to share about the new expansion project.

*Jeff Al-Mashat, director of the Paso Robles Homeless shelter.