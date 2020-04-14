Sound Off – Tue 4/14/2020, Mayor Moreno, Krobar Distillery & Dr Julie Gatza

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno

*Joe Barton and Steve Kroener of Grey Wolf Cellars/Krobar Distillery. To get their hand sanitizer go to: http://www.krobardistillery.com/ or contact Barton Family Wines 805.237.0771.

*Dr. Julie Gatza to discuss our diets and immune system