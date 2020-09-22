Sound Off – Tue 9/22/2020 – Colony Days, Jacob Allred & Jon Coupal

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Atascadero’s Colony Days

Jacob Allred for Paso Robles City Council

Jon Coupal of Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association to discuss Prop 15 and the original Prop 13For more information go to: hjta.org.