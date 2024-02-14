Sound Off – Wed 02/14/2024 – John Roush & Gary Lehrer

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*John Roush and Gary Lehrer on to discuss the paid parking pause, the city’s plans moving forward, will the city return all the money, and will the city require the legal firm reimburse the public for parking tickets or do they plan to take it from the general fund.