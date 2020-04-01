Sound Off – Wed 4/01/2020, SLO Village, Dr. Alger & Dr. Knox

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Linda Beck of SLO Village. For more information go to: slovillage.org

*Dr. Vicki Alger to discuss the sudden shift in education.

*Dr. Brad Knox of Tenet Health Emergency Services

1st Segment only: