Sound Off – Wed 04/03/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Ronnebeck Angel dad and founder of Ronnebeck Institute, to discuss Go Fund Me page for the Border Wall. For information go to: https://webuildthewall.us/

*Bill Post & Jamie Warner with the Mighty Oaks Warrior Program