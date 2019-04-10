Sound Off – Wed 04/10/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham

*Michael Oden to discuss teenagers and stress. For more information go to his website: www.michaeloden.com

*Writer Victor Davis Hanson, his new book ‘The Case For Trump’ can be purchased on Amazon.