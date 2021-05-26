Sound Off – Wed 5/26/2021 – Mark Mix, Will Hild & John Cox

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Mark Mix – President of The National Right to Work Committee and National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, to discuss the Biden proposals of union jobs and union membership.

*Will Hild – CEO of Consumers’ Research to discuss “woke” corporations. For more information go their website: https://consumersresearch.org/

*Candidate for Governor John Cox.