Sound Off – Wed 7/01/2020, Jodi Aman & CHP

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Jodi Aman- Author of “Anxiety- I’m So Done with You: A Teen’s Guide to Ditching Toxic Stress and Hardwiring Your Brain for Happiness”

*Pat Seebart of California Highway Patrol and commander of the Templeton Area Kevin Coomer