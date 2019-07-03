Sound Off – Wed 07/03/2019

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Cass to share about tomorrow’s Paso Pops.

*Lt. Col Denny Gillem Author of the book “Smiling Ranger”, will share his thoughts on Independence Day.

*Bob Lawson, Co-author of “Socialism Sucks: Two Economists Drink Their Way Through the UNFREE World”